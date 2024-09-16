UniteUp! Anime Season 2's Teaser Previews Opening Song

Aniplex unveiled a new teaser trailer for UniteUp! -Uni:Birth- , the second season of the UniteUp! television anime for Sony Music 's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp!, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video teases the new outfits for the main characters, and also reveals and previews the season's opening theme song "Uni:Birth" by the project's cast.

©Project UniteUp!

The second season will premiere in January 2025.

The show's first season premiered in January 2023 , and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

"I'm going to be an idol...?" Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.

His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".

One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.

The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.

Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.

The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!

The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose

as Akira Kiyose Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe

as Banri Naoe Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa

Legit:

Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao

as Daiki Takao Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo

as Eishiro Nijo Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo

Jaxx Jaxx:

AneLa:

Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki

as Lin Otsuki Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.