×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
UniteUp! Anime Season 2's Video Announces January 2025 Debut

posted on by Egan Loo
Announced at Sunday's concert

The second concert for Sony Music's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp! announced with a video and a teaser visual on Sunday that the second UniteUp! television anime season will premiere in January 2025 under the title UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-. The first season will start rerunning this October.

uu2_key
©Project UniteUp!

uniteup-kv
©Project UniteUp!
The show's first season premiered on January 7, 2023 in Japan, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

"I'm going to be an idol...?"

Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.
His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".
One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.
The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.
Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.
The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!

The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Legit:

Jaxx Jaxx:

AneLa:

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives