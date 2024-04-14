News
UniteUp! Anime Season 2's Video Announces January 2025 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The second concert for Sony Music's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp! announced with a video and a teaser visual on Sunday that the second UniteUp! television anime season will premiere in January 2025 under the title UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-. The first season will start rerunning this October.
Crunchyroll describes the series:
"I'm going to be an idol...?"
Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.
His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".
One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.
The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.
Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.
The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!
The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:
Protostar:
- Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose
- Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe
- Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa
Legit:
- Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao
- Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo
- Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo
Jaxx Jaxx:
- masa as Gakuto Haruka
- Yūki Shimomae as Homare Katsura
- Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii
- Kōsei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa
- Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya
AneLa:
- Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido
Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.
Source: Comic Natalie