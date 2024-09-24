Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Game Debuts in West in January 2025

Motorcycle action game launches physically, digitally for PS4, PS5, Switch

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that the motorcycle action game Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West in January 2025.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The company describes the game:

This dimension is different from Gamindustri... A vast number of distinct Dogoos are appearing and threatening to cover the land. To escape from this otherworldly realm, a lone rider surveys the mysterious world in search of an exit.

The deluxe edition of the game includes a digital art book, the soundtrack, and a costume set for the characters in-game. The costume set will also be available to purchase as a separate DLC on launch.

Players take control of six different playable characters on a motorcycle and collect Dogoos, who have been let loose on 15 different stages. The game features English and Japanese audio and English, French, and Spanish (Spain) text.

The game debuted in Japan on June 27.

The Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution game launches physically (only in a standard edition) and digitally for Xbox Series X|S on October 29. The game debuted physically and digitally for PS4, PS5, and Switch in the West on May 14.



Source: Press release