Manga Barcelona Festival to Host Fate/Grand Order -turas realta- Artist Takeshi Kawaguchi, Black Clover's Yuki Tabata
posted on by Anita Tai
Manga Barcelona announced on Wednesday that Fate/Grand Order: Turas Réalta- artist Takeshi Kawaguchi and Black Clover creator Yūki Tabata will join this year's show as guests.
Other guests include:
- 20th Century Boys artist Naoki Urasawa
- Oshi no Ko creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari
- Witch Hat Atelier artist Kamome Shirahama
- Mushoku Tensei artist Yuka Fujikawa
- Blue Giant artist Shinichi Ishizuka
- Blue Giant manga editor NUMBER 8
- Matagi Gunner artist Juan Albarrán
- You and I Are Polar Opposites artist Kōcha Agasawa
- Uzumaki director Hiroshi Nagahama
- Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park
- E&H production art director Yann Le Gall
Maki Otsuki — who performed the One Piece songs "memories," "Destiny," "Dear Sunrise," and "RUN! RUN! RUN!" — will perform on Thursday and Sunday.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure theme song artist Coda will also perform at the show.
Haikyu!! theme song artist BURNOUT SYNDROMES will perform on Friday and Saturday.
Previous performers at Manga Barcelona include Yoko Takahashi, AKB48, Vicke Blanka, Centimillimental, Ayumi Miyazaki, Yoko Ishida, Nana Kitade, and Anly.
Manga Barcelona Festival runs at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from December 5-8. The event is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Source: Email correspondence