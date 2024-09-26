Fantasista's Michiteru Kusaba Launches New Soccer Manga

Kusaba to launch Telstar '86 manga on October 25

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S Zōkan (special issue) magazine revealed on Wednesday that Michiteru Kusaba will launch a new soccer manga titled Telstar '86 in the magazine's next issue on October 25.

© Michiteru Kusaba, Shogakukan

Kusaba's Daiku no Hatō manga ended in April 2023. The manga launched in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume in July 2023.

Kusaba serialized the first Fantasista manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1999 to 2004, and Shogakukan published 25 compiled volumes. The sequel to the series, Fantasista Stella , resumed the story in the same magazine in 2012, and Shogakukan published the 14th and final volume in 2015. The manga inspired three OAV episodes, which shipped with the manga's eighth, ninth, and 10th volumes.

