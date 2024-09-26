Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters Toy Franchise Gets 2nd Full 3DCG Anime on November 21

Epoch announced on Thursday that its Sylvanian Families toy line will get a new, full 3DCG anime titled Sylvanian Families Freya no Piece of Secret ( Sylvanian Families : Freya's Piece of Secret), which will premiere on Tokyo MX on November 21.

Image via PR Times © EPOCH

The anime includes a new character, Alice Flora voiced by Reina Ueda :

Image via PR Times © EPOCH

The returning cast from the previous Sylvanian Families Freya no Go for Dream! anime are:

The six-episode Sylvanian Families Freya no Piece of Secret anime will premiere on November 21 on Tokyo MX at 7:22 p.m. JST. Before the new anime's premiere, Tokyo MX will air seven episodes of Sylvanian Families Freya no Go for Dream! starting on October 3.

Uiko Miura is returning from the previous anime to oversee the series scripts, and is also writing them with new writer Momoka Toyoda and returning writer Rika Kihara . Keiichiro Furuya and Kazuya Seki return to provide the storyboards. Kaito Iwata is again directing the CG.

Yuichi "masa" Nonaka returns to compose the music. Takumi Kodama is again directing the sound at Headoff. Shinmei Kawahara is again directing at LandQ studios .

Additional staff includes:

The Sylvanian Families Freya no Go for Dream! anime premiered in July 2023.

Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment animated the franchise 's 2017 anime series, which received a second and third season in 2018 and 2019.

A new anime series for the franchise premiered in October 2022. The franchise 's first anime film titled Gekijōban Sylvanian Families: Freya Kara no Okurimono ( Sylvanian Families the Movie: A Gift From Freya) premiered in Japan in November last year.

Japanese company Epoch created the original toy line in 1985. The franchise inspired a 1987 American-animated series, as well as 1998 British stop-motion animated series. The franchise also inspired a three-episode Japanese CG anime video series in 2007. In the United States, the franchise is also known as Calico Critters .

Sources: PR Times, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web