Trials of Mana, Legend of Mana, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster 1-6 Games Launch on Xbox Series X|S

Games also available for Windows

The Microsoft Japan Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast livestream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix has released the Trials of Mana , Legend of Mana , and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster 1-6 games on Xbox Series X|S and Windows as of today.

The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 ( Trials of Mana ) action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995. The remake for Trials of Mana launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in April 2020.

Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana ) debuted on the PlayStation in 1999. The remastered version launched for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in June 2021. Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), the television anime of the game, debuted in October 2022.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game series released for PS4 and Switch in April 2023. Square Enix previously released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices.