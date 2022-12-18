Limited-run physical edition titled Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th Anniversary Edition- available for pre-order

Square Enix announced on Sunday that it will release the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game series for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in spring 2023. Fans can purchase the games individually or as a bundle.

A limited-run physical edition titled Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th Anniversary Edition- is available for pre-order now. The collector's edition features a picture vinyl set, eight 3D pixel figurines, an artbook, and a lenticular sleeve.

The bundle will include the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster versions of the first six main numbered titles in the Final Fantasy game series.

Square Enix previously released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. The games are 2D remasters of first six main numbered titles in the franchise .

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster , Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster , and Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster games launched in July 2021. The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster game launched in September 2021. The Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launched in November 2021. The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster game launched on February 23.