K Manga Adds Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, A Mother's Love, a Daughter's Prison Manga

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Saho Tenamachi, Sunsunsun, Momoco, Kodansha

'sservice announced on Friday that it has added's manga adaptation of writerand artist's) light novel series andand'smanga for simulpub.

Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian manga in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

The novels inspired an anime that debuted on July 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub . The anime is getting a second season.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Aya Saito, Satokun, Kodansha

K MANGA

A Mother's Love, a Daughter's Prison

The torso of a headless, limbless body is found half-buried by a riverbank. It belonged to middle-aged mother Yaeko Miyagawa, and after an investigation and trial, her daughter Hikari eventually confesses to her murder. For many years, Hikari had been subjected to physical and emotional abuse by her mother, revolving around her failure to make it into a top medical school and become a doctor. Even after nine years of futile applications and entrance exams, Yaeko refused to free her daughter from this virtual prison. What led to the fatal stabbing that ended Yaeko's life? This series, based on a true story, will explore Hikari Miyagawa's experiences up to her greatest tragedy—and what happened to her afterward.

describes the story of

Aya Saitō wrote the ( A Mother's Love, a Daughter's Prison ) Haha to Iu Jubaku, Musume to Iu Rо̄goku book in December 2022, based on a true story. Satokun is drawing the manga adaptation, which debuted on Saturday in Japan.