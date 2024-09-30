Rumi Ichinohe's 'I See Your Face, Turned Away' Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Production Reasons

Manga's 5th volume release scheduled for early 2025 also postponed

© Rumi Ichinohe, Kodansha

Kimi no Yokogao o Miteita

The official website of'smagazine announced on Monday that's) manga will go on hiatus for a while, due to production reasons. Additionally, the scheduled early 2025 release of the manga's fifth compiled book volume will be postponed.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed and publishes the manga in English, and describes the story:

From the creator of My Sweet Girl comes a new manga about four teenagers and their four stories of unrequited love. When you don't want to lose a friendship but long for something more, the only thing you can do is gaze at your beloved's face, turned away... One might call Hikari extraordinarily ordinary. One day, she takes up a new hobby--imagining what a romance would be like between her pretty friend Mari and the cute guy in their class, Otani. It's all in harmless fun, until the roles start to get tangled in Hikari's mind. Does she really have to be just the best friend in this love story? And just who is on Otani's mind when his eyes drift?

Ichinohe launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in April 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in September 2022, and the fourth volume on August 9.

The manga was nominated in Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards this year.

Ichinohe launched the My Sweet Girl ( Kimi wa Kawaii Onna no Ko ) manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2015, and ended it in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English.