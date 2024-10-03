AnimEigo Licenses Nasu: Summer in Andalusia Anime Film for March Release

Image via AnimEigo X/Twitter account ©2003 Nasu Film Partners

AnimEigo announced on Thursday that it will release Nasu: Andalusia no Natsu (Nasu: A Summer in Andalusia) for the first time on home video in North America in March 2025. The release will include a 37-minute interview with director Kitarō Kōsaka, as well as trailer and teaser videos.

The anime debuted in Japan in 2003, and centers on Spanish cyclist Pepe, who is a support rider for the Vuelta a España multi-stage team cycling race in the Iberian peninsula. He is distraught after he overhears that his sponsor intends to fire him from the team after the upcoming race. In addition, the course is set to pass through Pepe's hometown in Spain's Andalusian region while Pepe's older brother Ángel is getting married to Pepe's ex-girlfriend Carmen on the same day. The confluence of events drives Pepe to push himself in an attempt to win the race for himself, as he realizes he has nothing left to lose.

While this is the anime's first release in North America, Animax Asia has previously aired the anime in English in Southeast Asia. The anime was the first anime to ever be shown in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France, screening in the director's fortnight event in 2003. The anime was based on Iou Kuroda 's Nasu manga.

In 2007, Kōsaka directed Nasu: A Migratory Bird with Suitcase , a sequel story.

AnimEigo will also release a new two-disc set for the Bubblegum Crisis original video anime series next February. The new set will have lossless audio, and will include a new interview, the Hurricane Live music videos, the Holiday in Bali video (featuring the voice actresses singing songs from the anime while in Bali), and new packaging. AnimEigo is offering an upgrade program for previous buyers of the anime.

AnimEigo released Bubblegum Crisis in a DVD box set in 2004 and on remastered single DVDs in 2005. AnimEigo released the anime in an "Ultimate Edition Blu-ray Set" as part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014, and later made it available for non-backers. AnimEigo later released a standard edition Blu-ray Disc for the anime in 2018.

AnimEigo will release the HD remaster version of the Bubblegum Crash anime on Blu-ray Disc on January 21, 2025. The three-episode original video anime ( OVA ) is a sequel to the Bubblegum Crisis anime, and it debuted in 1991.

