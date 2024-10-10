Tiger & Bunny Producer Establishes New Company

Tiger & Bunny anime producer Masayuki Ozaki announced in a new video on Wednesday a new company Creadom8. The company will focus on anime production and character creation and began operations on Tuesday.

Image via Creadom8's website

The company will begin with focusing on short animation films, inspired by global trends toward short live-action films. Ozaki announced hopes to produce TV series and films in the future. The company will work with overseas clients as well as domestic clients.

The newly created "The Anime Channel with Masayuki Ozaki " YouTube channel will serve as part of the company's PR efforts, with news updates, as well as guest appearances by professionals and creators in the entertainment industry.

Ozaki also gave an update on the live-action Hollywood film adaptation of Sunrise 's Tiger & Bunny anime, stating that the rights for the film's production are currently available after the last producing partner's contract lapsed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The producer hoped to push through with the production of the live-action film in some form in the future.

The Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime's second part premiered on Netflix in October 2022.

The 2011 anime series spawned two anime movies: Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. Viz Media released the television series, the films, and the tie-in manga in North America.