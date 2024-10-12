Glitter Force, Glitter Force Doki Doki Anime Listed as Leaving Netflix U.S. on November 9

© ABC・東映アニメーション

U.S. is listing that it will remove theandanime after November 9. Additionally, after the What's onsite reported on September 20 that theanimated series would leavein December 2024, the official Instagram account for thefranchise responded to a comment on the subject, stating, "Discussions are ongoing. When we know, you'll know."

Saban Brands localized the Smile Precure! anime as Glitter Force . The anime aired in Japan in 2012-2013. The anime had a total of 48 episodes. Netflix streamed the series in two parts for a total of 40 episodes in December 2015 and August 2016.

The 49-episode Dokidoki! Precure television anime ran from 2013-2014 as the next series in the Precure franchise after Smile Precure! .

Glitter Force Doki Doki is the localized version of the Dokidoki! Precure television anime. The first 15 episodes, which covered the story up through the original anime's episode 21, premiered on Netflix in August 2017. The 15-episode second season debuted on Netflix in November 2017. The episodes covered the rest of the original anime's story.

The rights for Glitter Force moved to Hasbro in 2018, as Saban Brands shut down in July 2018.

