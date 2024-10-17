News
Alice in Wonderland Anime Gets DVD Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
1983 series gets DVD with English audio only on February 11
Amazon is listing a DVD release for the 1983 Alice in Wonderland (Fushigi no Kuni no Alice) anime from Dreamscape Media for release on February 11, 2025. The release is listed with English as the only audio language. Dreamscape Media streamed a trailer in July:
The original anime aired for 52 episodes from 1983-1984. Nippon Animation and Apollo Film produced the series, which is based on Lewis Carroll's classic fantasy novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.