Alice in Wonderland Anime Gets DVD Release

Now streaming on Crunchyroll, the BLUE LOCK movie makes Nagi an even more interesting and nuanced character, but the last 10 minutes almost upends the film's otherwise interesting plot.

― BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- is a retelling of the early events of BLUE LOCK through the eyes of Nagi and Mikage. However, that's not to say this is a recap or compilation film. Rather, a good 70% of the film ...