Gundam Franchise to Actively Develop 'AU' Works Leading Up to 2029

, general manager ofdepartment, said in an interview that Mantan Web posted on Sunday that the company is still developing "alternate universe" works leading up to the's 50th anniversary in 2029, but that starting this fall it is focused on works set in the original"Universal Century" timeline. (works can be broadly divided into works set in the "Universal Century" timeline, or other completely original universes, which are broadly referred to as "alternate universe" works, such as.)

Ogata also posted an update regarding the planned second part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime project, saying that it is currently in production. Shukou Murase , the director of the anime, stated in 2021 that the second part may not debut before 2024.

Lastly, regarding the choice of whether to go with 3D or 2D with Gundam anime projects, Ogata stated that while the recently debuted Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance was animated entirely in Unreal Engine, it did not mean that something like Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway 's mobile suit scenes would have the same style of production, saying that Requiem for Vengeance was made due to unique qualities that can be made in Unreal Engine, and 2D production methods are chosen for its unique qualities as well. Ogata added the company would continue to develop its 2D capabilities in mecha animation and human character drama.

Ogata stated in an interview last week that Sunrise ( Bandai Namco Filmworks ) is planning major Gundam works annually from next year until the franchise 's 50th anniversary, which will be in 2029. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the franchise .

