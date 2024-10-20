Gundam Franchise Plans Major Works Annually From 2025 Through 2029

New projects to celebrate 50th anniversary

Naohiro Ogata , general manager of Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Gundam department, said in an interview that 47News posted on Thursday that the company is planning major Gundam works annually from next year until the franchise's 50th anniversary, which will be in 2029. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the franchise.

Ogata noted in particular the Hollywood film (concept art pictured at right) among other projects., the director of theanime film trilogy , had indicated in December 2021 that the trilogy's second film would not open before 2024.

Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V 's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime debuted on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets.

Another recent Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks is the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes streaming worldwide on Netflix . The staff at Sunrise and Safe House produced the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime debuted on Thursday.

Source: 47 News (高坂真喜子) via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.