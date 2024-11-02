Detectives These Days Are Crazy! Anime Reveals Video, Visual, More Cast

Kadokawa revealed a new cast member and a video on Sunday for the television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ( Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara ) manga. The visual and videos commemorate "Ii Ossan no Hi" (Good Middle-Aged Man Day, a pun on November 3 as 11 looks like "Ii" and "03" can be pronounced as "oh" and "san") on Sunday.

Masakuni Igarashi drew a "The Big Four of Yabee Ojisan" (The Big Four of Dangerous Men) visual to commemorate the day.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Tomokazu Sugita will voice three middle-aged male characters in the series:

Nipple-Tasting Man

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Cross Chest Hair Man

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Man Who Likes Ropes

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

The anime will premiere in 2025.

The anime will star:

Rion Kujo ( Love Doll , Samurai Harem , Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero ) will direct the anime.

One Peace Books licensed the manga and will release the first compiled book volume in English on April 28, 2025. One Peace Books describes the story:

Behold, a great detective who thrills the world solving impossible cases in no time! His name? Keiichiro Nagumo. …But all of that was over a decade ago. Now he's just your typical middle-aged dude. Nagumo is behind the times to the point that he doesn't even know what a smartphone is. But out of the blue, he is confronted by a high school girl named Mashiro who shows up wanting to be his assistant. Witness the miracles a gender-gap detective duo can make!

Igarashi ( Senryū Girl , Tune In to the Midnight Heart ) launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in July 2016, and the 15th volume on August 27.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.