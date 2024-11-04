Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon's Dogma 2, Resident Evil 4, More Games Receive PlayStation 5 Pro Enhancements

Also: Demon's Souls , Rise of the Ronin , Resident Evil Village , more

Sony posted on Monday a list of over 50 games that will receive PlayStation 5 Pro console graphical enhancements, such as advanced ray tracing, " PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution," and framerates of 60hz or 120hz through an upgraded GPU. Japanese games include:

Demon's Souls

Dragon's Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Some other related games getting PS5 Pro enhancements are Fortnite , World of Warships: Legends , and Palworld .

The PS5 Pro ships on November 7. Pre-orders are open. The console will retail for US$699.99 and and 119,980 yen (includes tax).

Features for the PS5 Pro include:

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution

Spectral Super Resolution 120 FPS

Advanced ray tracing

2TB of SSD storage

Upgraded GPU with "28% faster memory"

AI-driven upscaling to improve image clarity

The console will include a DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro's Playroom . The console does not include the vertical stand, which is sold separately. A disc-less version of the console will be available for purchase, with the option to purchase the Disc Drive separately.

The announcement comes after the company recently raised the suggested retail price for the PS5 console and its related peripherals. The change took place in Japan on September 2. The company cited severe external conditions, including recent changes in the global economic situation as the reasons for the price changes.

The PS5 console has surpassed 50 million in sales as of December 2023. As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January 2023, and then crossed the 40 million mark in July 2023.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retailed for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retailed for US$399.99. The PS5 released a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December 2023 in various territories, and the new Digital Edition rose in price to US$449.99.