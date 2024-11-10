Aquaplus Unveils To Heart Remake's Spring 2025 Launch, Project Kizuna RPG

To Heart remake slated for Switch, PC with full-3D graphics

AQUAPLUS announced more details for the remake of its 1997 To Heart visual novel/dating sim game, plus the project kizuna role-playing game, during the "Grand Aqua Festival 30th Anniversary" event on Sunday.

AQUAPLUS teased that the To Heart remake features full-3D graphics for the characters and that longtime company employee Tatami Honjo is designing the characters. The remake will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC next spring.

The game's physical version is priced at 4,378 yen (about US$28.70), and the download version is priced at 3,080 yen (about US$20.20).

The new cast members include Kana Ichinose as Akari Kamigishi and Hina Yomiya as Multi ( Ayako Kawasumi previously voiced Akari, while Yui Horie previously voiced Multi). YURiKA is performing the opening theme song "Feeling Heart."

Kengo Uchibori (I am Setsuna, Goken) is directing the new project kizuna title, and Naoya Shimokawa is serving as producer. Munemitsu Suga ( Utawarerumono ) is writing the scenarios, and Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi ( Utawarerumono , To Heart ) are designing the characters.

The company recently announced a new entry in the Utawarerumono visual novel series titled Utawarerumono : Shiro e no Michishirube ( Utawarerumono : The Guidepost to White), along with the restart of the previously canceled Jasmine visual novel.

AQUAPLUS released the To Heart visual novel on Windows for PC in 1997, and later released it as their first ever console game in 1999 on the PlayStation (though both versions have many significant plot differences). The visual novel/dating sim is known as a classic in the genre, whose character designs and relaxed pacing has influenced numerous otaku media thereafter. Notably, the character of Multi is known by Japanese otaku as a hallmark of moe character design and writing, with her spirited attitude and cute demeanor contrasting with her sad fate.

The game inspired a television anime in 1999, as well as a second season focusing on Multi titled ToHeart - Remember my memories in 2004. The game received the sequel game To Heart 2 in 2004, which itself inspired a television anime in 2005, as well as numerous OVAs and spinoff games in subsequent years.

