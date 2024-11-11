New Zenryoku Usagi Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2025

The official website for the "Reiwa-era" anime project for Kei Ikeda 's Zenryoku Usagi manga announced on Monday that the television anime will get a second season in 2025. The website also revealed the new season's key visual and the returning cast and staff. The announcement coincides with Japan's "Public Architecture Day" on November 11.

Image via Zenryoku Usagi anime's website © イケダケイ / ビー・バード / THEATRE ACADEMY

The returning cast members are:

Atsushi Nigorikawa is returning to direct the second season at Rising Force . Mimi Satsuki is writing the second season's script, replacing Misaki Morie , and Miki Urashima is again designing the characters. PICKUP 's Shinya Satō and Hiroshi Ukai ( Bros. Bird, Inc ) are also returning as producers.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023.

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."

Ikeda first posted the manga online, and Media Factory (later Kadokawa ) published the manga in four volumes with two side-story volumes.

The manga already inspired a series of 52 shorts that aired in Japan within the Chibi Ani Gekijō (Tiny Anime Theater) program in 2008 (during Japan's previous Heisei era). Ikeda and Media Factory have also created numerous spinoff goods featuring the characters.

Sources: Zenryoku Usagi anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.