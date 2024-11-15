One Piece Manga Takes 2-Week Break Due to Author Eiichiro Oda's Health

Manga returned from 2-week break on November 11

Image via Amazon © Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha

One Piece

The official X/Twitter account for thefranchise revealed on Friday that'smanga is taking a break from this year's 51st issue of(out on November 18) and the 52nd issue (out November 25), due to the poor health of Oda. The manga is slated to return in the first 2025 issue, which will release on December 2. The X/Twitter account added that Oda is currently recovering, but did not provide any further details.

One Piece went on a two-week break in the 48th and 49th issues of the magazine for Oda to gather research, and returned in the 50th issue on November 11, before this latest break.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on July 19, 1997, and it has been running since. Shueisha published the 110th compiled book volume on November 1. The manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dreams of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then. The anime recently announced that it will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April 2025.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .

