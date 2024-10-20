One Piece Manga Takes 2-Week Break So Creator Can Do Research

Manga resumes on November 11

Image via Amazon © Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha

This year's 47th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that'smanga will go on a two-week break for Oda to gather research. The manga will return in the magazine's 50th issue on November 11.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on July 19, 1997, and it has been running since. Shueisha will publish the 110th compiled book volume on November 1. The manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The anime recently announced that it will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April 2025.

The One Piece Fan Letter special instead aired on Sunday, followed by a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc starting on October 27. The abridged 21-episode " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " will feature reshot scenes with retouched art, detailing, color shading, lighting, and special effects, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

One Piece Film Red , the 15th and latest film in the franchise , opened in August 2022. Between then and the film's last day of encore screenings in November 2023, it earned a total of 20.33 billion yen (about US$137 million) in Japan. The film is the sixth highest-earning film of all time in Japan (unadjusted for inflation), and is the #4 highest-earning anime film in Japan.

The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .