Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again's Kagiri Araido Launches New Manga on December 17

Araido to launch girls band manga Dungeon Band

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alunna , a supplemental magazine for Comic Flapper magazine, revealed on Monday that manga author Kagiri Araido will launch a new manga titled Dungeon Band in the magazine's January 2025 issue on December 17.

The manga centers on the girls band Mayonnaise, who gets zero live audience when they perform. The band asks a god for anyone to watch their performance, then someone appears in front of them.

© Kagiri Araido, Kodansha

Araido'smanga (image right) recently ended on July 5. Araido launched the manga inin August 2023.published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on August 16.

Araido launched the Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru ( Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again ) manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume on June 21. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



Source: Comic Alunna December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.