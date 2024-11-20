Sung Hoo Park's Original Anime Series Bullet/Bullet Reveals Summer Debut in Teaser

Disney unveiled an early teaser video and teaser visual for director Sung Hoo Park 's original anime series Bullet/Bullet during its 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Disney+ will stream the anime exclusively in summer 2025.

Image via Comic Natalie © E&H/GAGA

Disney also revealed the anime's other main staff members. Aki Kindaichi ( Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray ) is supervising and writing the anime's scripts. Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( Goodbye, Don Glees! , Overlord , Hunter × Hunter 2011) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin , a prolific illustrator and mechanical designer for franchises such as Macross and Space Battleship Yamato , is serving as concept designer and mechanical designer for the anime. Shin Misawa ( Initial D , Capeta ) is credited as car action director.

Yoshimatsu and Tenjin jointly drew the teaser visual above.

Sung Hoo Park (director of Jujutsu Kaisen , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is directing the series. He spent a decade drafting the story for an original series. Park's studio E&H production and GAGA are producing the project.

Source: Comic Natalie