News
Sung Hoo Park's Original Anime Series Bullet/Bullet Reveals Summer Debut in Teaser
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Disney unveiled an early teaser video and teaser visual for director Sung Hoo Park's original anime series Bullet/Bullet during its 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Disney+ will stream the anime exclusively in summer 2025.
Disney also revealed the anime's other main staff members. Aki Kindaichi (Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray) is supervising and writing the anime's scripts. Takahiro Yoshimatsu (Goodbye, Don Glees!, Overlord, Hunter × Hunter 2011) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin, a prolific illustrator and mechanical designer for franchises such as Macross and Space Battleship Yamato, is serving as concept designer and mechanical designer for the anime. Shin Misawa (Initial D, Capeta) is credited as car action director.
Yoshimatsu and Tenjin jointly drew the teaser visual above.
Sung Hoo Park (director of Jujutsu Kaisen, Garo -Vanishing Line-) is directing the series. He spent a decade drafting the story for an original series. Park's studio E&H production and GAGA are producing the project.
Source: Comic Natalie