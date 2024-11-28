×
Uchūjin MūMū Alien Comedy Manga Listed With TV Anime in 2025

posted on by Egan Loo
Yakuza Reincarnation artist Hiroki Miyashita's story of feline alien turning college student's life upside down

Japanese cover of Uchujin Mumu manga volume 1
Image via Amazon
© Hiroki Miyashita, Shonengahosha
Several retailers are listing the January 2025 issue of Shonengahosha's Young King Ours magazine with a cover image, and the image indicates that a 2025 television anime adaptation of Hiroki Miyashita's Uchūjin MūMū (Alien MūMū) manga has been green-lit. The magazine issue will ship on December 3.

The "super spectacle x home appliances x comedy" story follows the titular, feline-looking alien MūMū, who came to the third planet of the solar system to regain technology that was lost in its own species. The peaceful daily life of a college student is turned upside down by the arrival of a "cat," who just might alter the trajectory of Earth.

Miyashita began the manga as one-shot story in the magazine in April 2019, before launching its serialization two months later. Shonengahosha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume this past May.

The manga and alien character's name is an apparent homage to , the unorthodox magazine on paranormal matters that the Weathering With You film, the Occultic;Nine series, and other anime, manga, and games have referenced.

Miyashita and writer Takeshi Natsuhara launched the Yakuza Reincarnation (Ninkyō Tensei: Isekai no Yakuza Hime) manga in Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine in July 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th volume on August 19. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the 10th volume on July 30.

Sources: Yodobashi, Rakuten

