Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Drops to #4, Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX Opens at #5

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

, a compilation of, dropped from #2 to #4 in the Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. The film earned 83,101,140 yen (about US$554,100) from Friday through Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 973,002,520 yen (about US$6.48 million).

The film opened on November 8 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired Part 2 on January 6.

, the all-new film animated with 3D CG (as opposed to the stop-motion animation in's previousanime series ), opened at #5. The film sold 46,000 tickets and earned 57,913,400 yen (about US$386,200) in its first three days.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , Migi & Dali , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors ) directed the film, with original Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series director Tomoki Misato credited as chief supervisor. Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru season 2 and 3, Cells at Work! , Buddy Daddies ) wrote the script.

The film is confirmed for a sequel.

The 45th anniversary re-release of Hayao Miyazaki 's 1979 Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro anime film ranked at #9 in its first week back at the box office. The film earned 55,255,500 yen (about US$368,500) in the first three days of the re-release.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening week.

The compilation film for the Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR ( Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- ) anime opened at #2 in the mini-theater rankings.

Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen compilation, the third of the new Gintama on Theater 2D compilations, dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

