Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Drops to #4, Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX Opens at #5

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Re-release of Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro anime film at #9

visual_01
Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website
© 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会
Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK, a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, dropped from #2 to #4 in the Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. The film earned 83,101,140 yen (about US$554,100) from Friday through Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 973,002,520 yen (about US$6.48 million).

The film opened on November 8 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS (Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season. Toonami aired Part 2 on January 6.

Sequel announcement image with many molcars driving on a road
Image via Pui Pui Molcar franchise's X/Twitter account
©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会
Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX, the all-new film animated with 3D CG (as opposed to the stop-motion animation in Shinei Animation's previous Pui Pui Molcar anime series), opened at #5. The film sold 46,000 tickets and earned 57,913,400 yen (about US$386,200) in its first three days.

Mankyū (Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner, Migi & Dali, The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors) directed the film, with original Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series director Tomoki Misato credited as chief supervisor. Yuuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru season 2 and 3, Cells at Work!, Buddy Daddies) wrote the script.

The film is confirmed for a sequel.

The 45th anniversary re-release of Hayao Miyazaki's 1979 Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro anime film ranked at #9 in its first week back at the box office. The film earned 55,255,500 yen (about US$368,500) in the first three days of the re-release.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening week.

The compilation film for the Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR (Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-) anime opened at #2 in the mini-theater rankings.

Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen compilation, the third of the new Gintama on Theater 2D compilations, dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), (link 3), comScore via KOFIC

