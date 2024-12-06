Star Wars Japan Premieres Animated Grogu: Cutest In The Galaxy Shorts on Friday

1-2 shorts to debut every month

The official Instagram account for the Star Wars franchise in Japan posted the first animated Grogu: Cutest In The Galaxy short on Friday. Every month, the account will post one or two new shorts starring the runaway hit character from The Mandalorian series.

Image via PR Times © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

The shorts tie into a merchandise line of the same name, which also debuted at Tokyo Comic Con on Friday.

Members of anime studios such as Production I.G and Polygon Pictures contributed to the animation in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. Hideo Itoyanagi produced a series of animated shorts for the StarWarsKids.com website. Polygon Pictures produced the 2018-2020 Star Wars: Resistance animated series. " Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies ," a hand-drawn animated short by Studio Ghibli for the Star Wars franchise , started streaming on Disney+ in November 2023. Yūsuke Ōsawa 's manga adaptation of The Mandalorian ended on October 25.



Volume 3 of the animated Star Wars: Visions anthology project will premiere next year with nine new shorts from animation studios in Japan. Japan will host the Star Wars Celebration convention next April, at the same Makuhari Messe venue that is hosting Tokyo Comic Con this weekend. The Mandalorian & Grogu film will open in the United States on May 22, 2026.

Sources: Tokyo Comic Con's Star Wars stage event, PR Times