Scarlet Beriko Announces 'Nagahama To Be, or Not To Be' Sequel Manga

Continuation to launch on January 30

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shinshokan 's Dear+ and Cheri+ magazines announced on November 29 that Scarlet Beriko will launch a continuation for the Nagahama to Be, or Not to Be series in the March issue of Cheri+ on January 30.

Seven Seas ' released the original manga in English and describes the story:

Nagisa may look like a delinquent, but he's just a typical teen trying to figure out what to do with his life. Nagisa's best friend, Issa, already knows what his own passion is: fish! Issa often skips school to work at the Nagahama fish market, and the two boys hang out near the ocean almost every day. When Nagisa suspects that Issa has a girlfriend, it turns his world upside down. Is he in love with his best friend? Could his best friend possibly like him back?

Beriko debuted the manga in Cheri+ in January 2023. Seven Seas released the manga in English as part of an overall project for 11 different publishers to simultaneously release the single volume in 11 territories, including the U.S. and Japan.

Beriko released the Jackass! manga in 2015 with one compiled book volume. SuBLime released the manga in English in 2017. Beriko launched a spinoff of Jackass! titled Hosaka-san to Miyoshi-kun (Hosaka and Miyoshi) in July 2021.

Beriko has authored manga such as Jealousy , Minori's Hand , and Queen and the Tailor . Aside from Jackass! , Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint began publishing her Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato ( Yondaime Ooyamato Tatsuyuki or Tatsuyuki Oyamato the 4th ) manga in English in August 2019, and also published her Jealousy manga in English. Renta! is publishing Beriko's Minori's Hand manga in English.