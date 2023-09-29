Seven Seas Licenses Scarlet Beriko's Nagahama To Be, Or Not To Be Manga as Part of Simulpub Release

Manga gets simultaneous release in 11 countries on February 1 with print version launching in April

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas

Nagahama to Be, or Not to Be

announced on Friday that it has licensed'sschool romance manga. The manga will get a simulpub volume release in 11 territories, including the U.S. and Japan.

The following 11 publishers will release the manga's single volume on February 1:

Seven Seas ' digital release will be an ebook on digital platforms. The company will release the manga in print in April 2024. It describes the story:

Nagisa may look like a delinquent, but he's just a typical teen trying to figure out what to do with his life. Nagisa's best friend, Issa, already knows what his own passion is: fish! Issa often skips school to work at the Nagahama fish market, and the two boys hang out near the ocean almost every day. When Nagisa suspects that Issa has a girlfriend, it turns his world upside down. Is he in love with his best friend? Could his best friend possibly like him back?

Beriko debuted the manga in Cheri+ in January.

Beriko released the Jackass! manga in 2015 with one compiled book volume. SuBLime released the manga in English in 2017. Beriko launched a spinoff of Jackasss! titled Hosaka-san to Miyoshi-kun (Hosaka and Miyoshi) in July 2021.

Beriko has authored manga such as Jealousy , Minori's Hand , and Queen and the Tailor . Aside from Jackass! , Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint began publishing her Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato ( Yondaime Ooyamato Tatsuyuki or Tatsuyuki Oyamato the 4th ) manga in English in August 2019, and also published her Jealousy manga in English. Renta! is publishing Beriko's Minori's Hand manga in English.

Source: Press release