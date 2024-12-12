Double Dragon Revive Game's Trailer Reveals October 23 Launch

Game slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Arc System Works unveiled a new trailer for its new Double Dragon Revive game during The Game Awards on Thursday. The video reveals the game's October 23, 2025 release date.

The game is slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) .

Arc System Works previously ported the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games on modern systems last November, followed by the Double Dragon Collection of six games on Switch, which launched in North America on June 14.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest main game in the Double Dragon franchise , in 2017. The Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons spinoff debuted in July 2023.