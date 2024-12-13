Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Gets BD Release in N. America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Japan

Japanese BD to release on May 28 with English audio, subtitles

The staff of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime revealed details about a Blu-ray Disc release for the anime in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand on Friday.

Aniplex of America will release the series on Blu-ray Disc in North America and Latin America in 2025.

Anime Limited and Plaion Pictures will release the series on Blu-ray Disc in Europe in 2025.

Sugoi Co will release the series on Blu-ray Disc in Australia and New Zealand in 2025. The company said it will reveal pricing and the details of "various editions" at a later date.

DEX will release the series in Thailand.

In Japan, Aniplex announced it will release the series on Blu-ray Disc on May 28, 2025. The release will include audio in Japanese and English, and subtitles in Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The limited edition will include a new jacket illustration (pictured in first visual below), a booklet, a book of the storyboard of episode 10, a two-year anniversary visual poster (pictured in second visual below), and a cel-style sheet.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2024 CD PROJEKT S.A.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game, debuted on Netflix in September 2022. The game is itself based on Mike Pondsmith 's Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game series.

A prequel manga titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness from artist Asano ( BNA: Brand New Animal manga) and writer Bartosz Sztybor ( CD PROJEKT RED ) launched on the Comic Alive+ website on Friday, and is getting a release in seven languages aside from Japanese. Dark Horse will release the series in English in print.