Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness Manga Launches, Dark Horse to Release in Print in English

Kadokawa announced on Friday that it has launched a manga based on the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness on the Comic Alive+ website. The manga will also get a release in seven other languages aside from Japanese, including English. Dark Horse will release the manga in English in paperback format.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

The manga is also getting a release in Polish (from StudioJG), Italian (from Panini SpA), Spanish (from Panini España S.A.), German (from Panini Verlags Gmbh), French (from Panini France S.A.), and in Traditional Chinese (from Kadokawa Taiwan Corporation ).

Asano ( BNA: Brand New Animal manga) is illustrating the manga and Bartosz Sztybor ( CD PROJEKT RED ) is the writer.

Kadokawa describes the manga:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS, the first comic series based on this anime, serves as a prequel to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners featuring the highly popular siblings Pilar and Rebecca as its protagonists. The comic portrays not only the comical and energetic actions of the siblings but also the compelling and finely woven story that sheds light on the sibling's dreams and upbringing, which were not explored in the anime series. Furthermore, a new character, the mysterious man known as Safran makes an appearance, driving the story into the realm of MADNESS.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game, debuted on Netflix in September 2022. The game is itself based on Mike Pondsmith 's Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game series.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.