Isekai∞Isekai Game's Trailer Reveals 1st Season's 9 Titles, January 2025 Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
COLOPL began streaming on Monday a new trailer for its free-to-play game Isekai∞Isekai: Tsugi wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Atsumeyо̄. (Which work should we collect next?). The video reveals the January 2025 release and nine isekai series that will be part of the title's first season.
The titles are:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- Sword Art Online
- Shangri-La Frontier
- Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
- Uncle From Another World
- Reincarnated as a Sword
The game will launch for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam.
There will also be a Isekai∞Isekai BBS: Kyо̄ wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Katarо̄ ka. (Which work should we talk about next?) message board that is starting service soon as well.
The company teased that the game is about experiencing isekai, or other worlds like the ones characters are transported to or reborn in within the genre of the same name, while collecting characters from "popular" anime.
The original trailer features concept illustrations by Merrill, Soldier, kanenaga toku, banishment, Kaisshu, and Yo Shimizu.