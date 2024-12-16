Isekai∞Isekai Game's Trailer Reveals 1st Season's 9 Titles, January 2025 Release

COLOPL began streaming on Monday a new trailer for its free-to-play game Isekai∞Isekai: Tsugi wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Atsumeyо̄. (Which work should we collect next?). The video reveals the January 2025 release and nine isekai series that will be part of the title's first season.

The titles are:

The game will launch for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam .

There will also be a Isekai∞Isekai BBS: Kyо̄ wa Dono Sakuhin wo, Katarо̄ ka. (Which work should we talk about next?) message board that is starting service soon as well.

The company teased that the game is about experiencing isekai, or other worlds like the ones characters are transported to or reborn in within the genre of the same name, while collecting characters from "popular" anime.

The original trailer features concept illustrations by Merrill, Soldier, kanenaga toku, banishment, Kaisshu, and Yo Shimizu .