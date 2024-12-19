Adult Swim Ends Toonami Rewind Block

©Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation

Toonami's programming block announced on Thursday that it is retiring its Rewind block at the end of the year. Toonami will continue to air on Saturdays nights.

Toonami 's Facebook page stated:

We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who watched Toonami Rewind, and let you know that it will be retiring at the end of the year. But Saturday night Toonami isn't going anywhere. Stay Gold.

Toonami Rewind was dedicated to running anime, or versions of the series, that aired on the original Toonami prior to its 2012 revival. Toonami Rewind began airing on Fridays starting on May 31 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and it featured Sailor Moon with the newer Viz Media English dub , Dragon Ball Z Kai — the condensed version of the 1989-1996 Dragon Ball Z anime series, and Naruto .

Cartoon Network 's Toonami block began in 1997, and ended in 2008 after an 11-year run.

Toonami returned on Adult Swim on Saturdays in May 2012, and it continues to air every Saturday.

The company had asked its Twitter followers in April 2012 if they would want the block back. Cartoon Network temporarily brought back Toonami on that April Fool's Day, with reruns of such anime as Dragon Ball Z , Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Tenchi Muyo! , Outlaw Star , Blue Submarine No. 6 , Trigun , and more. The marathon had even included newly produced bumper videos of Toonami 's mascot T.O.M.