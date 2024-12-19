Kodansha Lists Skip & Loafer Anime With 2nd Season

©高松美咲・講談社／「スキップとローファー」製作委員会

Skip to Loafer

's website for itsmagazine lists the cover of the magazine's upcoming February 2025 issue, which reveals that the television anime of's) manga will have a second season. The issue will ship on December 24.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the story:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

The first anime series premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Kotomi Deai ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) directed the anime and oversaw the series scripts at P.A. Works . Manami Umeshita ( Stella Women's Academy , High School Division Class C3 ) designed the characters and served as animation director. Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Dragonar Academy ) composed the music.

Takamatsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 22, and will release the 11th volume on December 23. Seven Seas Entertainment released the 10th volume on October 22.

The manga ranked #7 in manga for male readers in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was nominated in the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was also nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.