Kodansha Confirms 2nd Season for Skip & Loafer Anime, With Crunchyroll to Stream (Updated)

The official website for the television anime of Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer ( Skip to Loafer ) manga officially announced the second season of the anime on Friday. Takamatsu also drew the below illustration to celebrate the second season's announcement. In addition, Crunchyroll announced on the same day that it will stream the second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the story:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

The first anime series premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

