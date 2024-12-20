Betrothed to My Sister's Ex TV Anime Reveals July 2025 Debut, Main Cast in 1st Promo Video

The official website of the television anime adaptation of Tobirano 's Zutaboro Reijō wa Ane no Moto Konyakusha ni Dekiai Sareru novels revealed on Friday the anime will debut in July 2025. The website also revealed the main staff and cast, the first promotional video, and a visual. The video also confirms the anime's English title as Betrothed to My Sister's Ex .

The anime will star Rena Motomura as Marie and Daiki Hamano as Kyuros.

Takayuki Kitagawa ( Tokyo 7th Sisters: Bokura wa Aozora ni Naru , episode director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is directing the anime at LandQ studios . Masakazu Sunagawa ( Tokyo 7th Sisters: Bokura wa Aozora ni Naru , episode director for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the assistant director. Kenta Ihara ( Ishura both seasons, Blue Miburo , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, Akiko Satō ( Trigun Stampede , A Condition Called Love ) is designing the characters, and Kujira Yumemi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ) is composing the music.

Chikage Nakagura launched a vertical-scrolling manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website in July 2020. Futabasha will publish the manga's eighth compiled volume on December 25. Comico 's English website and app Pocket Comics is publishing the manga under the title Betrothed to My Sister's Ex , and it describes the story:

With unmaintained red hair and shabby clothes, Marie, the baron's daughter, has been treated like a servant all her life. Count Granado, the country's richest man, who is said to be a difficult misogynist, falls in love with her at first sight. However, due to a misunderstanding, Count Granado proposes to her sister Anastasia, who looks like a princess, instead of the ragged Marie. A very popular work from "Become a Novelist"! Marie's Cinderella story that began with a hero's misunderstanding!

Tobirano debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Futabasha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Mai Murasaki in April 2020, and it released the seventh volume on May 10.