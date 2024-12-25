Shimazaki in the Land of Peace Creator Gouten Hamada to Launch New Manga Series

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced that Shimazaki in the Land of Peace creator Gouten Hamada will launch the new series Miharu no Senjō (Miharu's Battleground) with Kenshi Fujimoto ( Nando, Toki o Kurikaeshite mo Honnoji ga Moerun jaga!? ) as the artist as part of its 2025 lineup. The series will debut on January 4.

The app teases the series as a sniper buddy action story about surviving in Japan, which has become a battleground.

Other series announced for 2025 in the app include:

Inako's Tennyo-sama ga Kaeranai (Angel Mom Isn't Going Back to Heaven.), December 29

Saki Kouda and Ai Nanase's Konyakuhaki Sareta Mahōyakushi wa Honoo no Kishi ni Dekiai Sareru ~Tada Shiawase ni, Naritakatta~ (The Magical Pharmacist With a Broken Engagement Fell in Love With the Knight of Flames: He Just Wanted to Be Happy), December 30

(The Magical Pharmacist With a Broken Engagement Fell in Love With the Knight of Flames: He Just Wanted to Be Happy), December 30 Masao and Kawaguchi's Ai Suru Tsumori Nazonaindeshō Kara: I guess you have no intention of loving me. , January 2

, January 2 Mariko Nakamura 's Botsuraku Reijō wa Mihatenu Sekai ni Hana o Sakasu (The Former Noble Daughter Blossoms in a Boundless World), January 3

's (The Former Noble Daughter Blossoms in a Boundless World), January 3 Yasuhiro Ooguro's Yūma no Ōkoku (The Kingdom of the Heroic Demon), January 5

Hamada and Takeshi Sesimo launched their Shimazaki in the Land of Peace manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on November 21. The series is the winner of the 8th Saito Takao Award.

The manga was ranked fifth in the list for male readers in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook last year, and was nominated for the 17th Manga Taisho awards earlier this year. The manga recently ranked #30 in Kadokawa Media Factory 's literary news magazine Da Vinci 's 24th annual "Book of the Year" list.

