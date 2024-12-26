1st Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Manga Ends, Gets '2nd Stage' Sequel Manga With New Artist

Image via Amazon Japan © Syougo Kinugasa, Shunsaku Tomose, Kadokawa

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on Thursday that the manga adaptation of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels will get a new series in the magazine. Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 2nd Stage ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen 2nd Stage ) will debut with the March issue on January 27.

The magazine also published the final chapter of the first Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 manga in the same issue. Xia Sasane drew the first manga, and Hachi Komada will draw the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 2nd Stage manga. Kadokawa will publish the fourth volume of Sasane's manga on January 22.

Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 is a sequel to Kinugasa's Classroom of the Elite light novel series. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom--if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? The second year of this intense school drama begins now!

The Year 2 novels ended with volume 12.5 on November 25.

The fourth season of the Classroom of the Elite anime will cover the first semester of the Year 2 light novels.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The second and third seasons adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The third season premiered on January 3 and aired for 13 episodes, concluding the first-year arc. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas is releasing the novel series and its manga adaptation in English. The first novel volume of Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc).

Source: Monthly Comic Alive February issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.