Suzuka Oda's The Villainess Who Became a Nightingale Manga Canceled

Manga adaptation of Sato's light novels launched in 2021

Image via Amazon ©Sato, Suzuka Oda, Shogakukan

Manga ONE

The Villainess Who Became a Nightingale

Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa Yoru Tsugedori wo Mezasu

'sapp announced on December 20 that's manga adaptation of Sato's) light novel series, will not resume serialization. The service's management staff explained that Oda has been preparing to resume the manga, but after several discussions with Sato and Oda, it has been decided that the series will be canceled due to various circumstances

In a blog post on December 30, Oda stated that she has a strong desire to finish the series, and is disappointed with the decision. Oda expressed her gratitude to Sato, the Manga ONE editors, and all the readers. Oda added that there are no plans to stop distribution of the digital copies of the manga's four compiled book volumes. The manga will also be added to Manga ONE 's daily free section.

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in January 2021. The manga's last posted chapter was from May 2023 before it went on hiatus. Shogakukan released the manga's first volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume in June 2023.

Comikey licensed and posted the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

After an unfortunate accident, a lonely woman in her thirties finds herself reincarnated as Leysritt Von Lotus, a beautiful, young noble lady. Instead of worrying about boring things like meetings, her biggest problems now include which snacks she wants served with her tea. But something feels off... This world looks an awful lot like the ones in the stories she liked to read in her past life! What if she's not the protagonist, but actually the villainess?! Watch as Leysritt navigates her brand new life, using her education as a nurse to overcome challenges and capture the hearts of those around her!

Sato's original light novels launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2018. Kadokawa published two volumes of the series with illustration by Oda in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Oda drew the manga adaptation of Manabu Kaminaga 's Psychic Detective Yakumo novel series from 2014 to 2016. Oda also draws the manga adaptation of author NisiOisin 's Bishōnen Tanteidan ( Pretty Boy Detective Club ) manga series. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing that manga in English.

Oda launched the ongoing Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw manga, the second manga adaptation of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game, in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in December 2022.

Source: Manga ONE