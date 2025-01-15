News
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live Stage Show Gets N. American Tour in March
posted on by Alex Mateo
A new offiical website opened on Wednesday for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live, a performance show based on Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon manga, to announce that the show is getting a North American tour starting wikth a preview showing on March 12 in Pittsburgh, PA. There will also be 23 performances in London between February 3-March 19. The play will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets go on sale on January 31.
Tour dates include:
- March 12: Pittsburgh, PA — Byham Theater
- March 15: Austin, TX — Bass Concert Hall
- March 18: San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theater
- March 19: Sugarland, TX — Smart Financial Center
- March 25: Seattle, WA — Paramount Theater
- March 27: Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center
- March 29: Portland, OR — Keller Auditorium
- April 1: Dallas, TX — Winspear Opera House
- April 3: Midland, TX — Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
- April 6: Minneapolis, MN — Orpheum Theater
- April 8: St. Louis, MO — The Fabulous Fox
- April 11: Dayton, OH — Schuster Center
- April 13: Louisville, KY — The Kentucky Center
- April 15: Chicago, IL — Chicago Theater
- April 16: Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater
- April 18: Newark, NJ — NJPAC
- April 22: Philadelphia, PA — Miller Theater
- April 25-26: New York — Palladium Times Square
Kaori Miura (The Prince of Tennis, Tokyo Revengers musicals) is the director and writer. Satomi Toma is the choreographer. Go Sakabe and KYOHEI are the composers.The show debuted with a preview run at AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo from August-September 2018, before having performances at the Palais des congrès de Paris that November as part of the Japonismes 2018 event in Paris, France. The show then opened in Washington D.C. and New York in March 2019. It later opened in Taiwan in April 2023.
The Sailor Moon manga has been adapted for stage before, including a series of musicals that began with Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -La Reconquista- in 2013 to celebrate the manga's 20th anniversary. The fourth of the stage musicals, Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Le Mouvement Final-, ran in Japan from September to October 2017. The musical's final performance in Osaka, screened in theaters in the United States in March 2018, and also screened in theaters in Canada that April.
The franchise got a stage musical starring members of the Nogizaka46 idol group. The musical ran at The Tennōzu Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2018, and again at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in September 2018. Live Viewing Japan streamed the musical in December 2021.
Sources: Email correspondence, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live stage play's website, Variety (Gordon Cox)