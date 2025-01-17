Classic Stars Anime Reveals April Debut, More Cast in New Video

Main cast members perform theme songs

The official website for the television anime of King Amusement Creative 's Classic Stars project revealed the anime's April debut, a new video, theme song information, and more cast on Friday.

The above video highlights the mysterious Dis=Cord band, featuring characters Lost Beethoven, Lost Vivaldi, and Lost Schumann.

Image via Classic Stars anime's website ©CLASSIC★STARS PROJECT

The new cast includes:

Yūma Uchida will perform the opening theme song "Singularist," and Gran★MyStar (a group made up of the main four cast members Uchida, Kent Itō , Shun Abe , and Shōya Ishige ) will perform the ending theme song "BEYOND★CLASSIC."

The anime will air in April on Tokyo MX and BS11 . An advanced screening will be held in Tokyo on March 9.

Image via Classic Stars anime's X/Twitter ©CLASSIC★STARS PROJECT

The anime stars:

Yūma Uchida as Beethoven

as Beethoven Kent Itō as Mozart

as Mozart Shun Abe as Chopin

as Chopin Shōya Ishige as Liszt

UNISON and King Records are credited with the original work. Noriyasu Agematsu is credited for the original planning as well as the executive producer, and Akifumi Kaneko ( Symphogear original creator) is a production supervisor.

Hideaki Oba ( I'm in Love with the Villainess , Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Shingo Nagai ( High Card , Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV scriptwriter) is overseeing the series scripts. Noriyasu Agematsu from Elements Garden is the music producer. Hitoshi Fujima , Ryōta Tomaru, and Yūsuke Takeda from Elements Garden are composing the music at King Records . Yōko Satō is adapting Tomoko Yoshida from UNISON's original character designs for animation.

The anime takes pace at Gloria Private Academy, where rising stars in the music, arts, and sports field gather. In the school's music department, the "Gift" of famous musicians of the past are implanted into the bodies of compatible students who can match their talent, and those students are then called by the names of those past masters. The anime focuses on Beethoven, who finds that he is compatible with Beethoven's "Gift," and is admitted to the school.

King Records , Unison, Broccoli , and King Amusement Creative revealed the project in 2018 as their second "music and heart-pounding crossover project" following Uta no Prince Sama .

Sources: Classic Stars anime's website, Comic Natalie

itl41f05 pd dt end ies