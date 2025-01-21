Let's Make a Mug Too Compilation Film Premieres on March 22

Gekijō-ban Yakunara Mug Cup Mo -Anime Sōshūhen- Okaerinasai

Let's Make a Mug Too

The official website for the television anime of Osamu Kashiwara's) promotional manga revealed on Tuesday the compilation movie project 's title and March 22 premiere. The(Film:-Anime Compilation- Welcome Home) compilation film will premiere at the Valor Culture Hall in. The screening will include a talk show featuring the anime staff and voice actress, who plays Naoko Naruse in the series.

In conjunction with the screening, there will also be a bus tour around various parts of the city where the anime was set.

The city of Tajimi aims to promote tourism through the film. The city has earmarked 5 million yen (about US$32,000) for the film's production and release costs, and included it in the supplementary budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The film is funded by corporate hometown tax contributions.

According to a Mantan Web site article, the city aims to also eventually screen a compilation film of the second television anime season, to drum up support for a hypothetical third season.

The first season of Let's Make a Mug Too premiered in April 2021, while the second season premiered in September 2021. The anime's spinoff titled Rokurō no Dai Bōken (Rokurō's Great Adventure), a collaboration with dental app DentalE, premiered exclusively within the app in spring 2024.

The manga's English website describes the story:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture , Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . A separate manga adaptation for the anime launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website " Manga Cross " in January 2021. The manga adaptation ended in its second compiled book volume in December 2022. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara wrote the story for the manga.