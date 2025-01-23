Berserk Manga Resumes on February 14 After 4-Month Hiatus

Manga's previous chapter serialized on November 8

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

This year's third issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga will resume in the magazine's next issue on February 14. The manga has been on hiatus since November 8 three months ago.

Miura died on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. The manga went on hiatus after his death, but then resumed in Young Animal in June 2022. The manga now has the following credits: "Original work by Kentarō Miura , manga by Studio Gaga , supervised by Kouji Mori ."

Studio Gaga is Miura's studio with his assistants and apprentices who also worked on Berserk alongside him. Mori is a close childhood friend of Miura's, whom Miura frequently consulted with for plot details on Berserk . Mori said in June 2022 he "know[s] the story for Berserk up to the very end." Mori drew a one-shot manga in Young Animal in 2021 that tells his story of lifelong friendship and creative relationship with Miura.

The manga's latest 42nd volume is the first compiled book volume for the manga since Studio Gaga and Mori continued the manga after Miura's death. The volume shipped in Japan in September 2023. Dark Horse Comics will release the volume in English on March 18, its first release of a volume of Berserk in three years since the 41st volume released in November 2022.

The 41st volume of Berserk , which includes the final chapters that Miura had created for the series, shipped in Japan in December 2021.