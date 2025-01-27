Sasaki and Miyano Manga Resumes Serialization This Spring

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine confirmed on January 15 that Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga will resume serialization this spring. Additionally, Harusono's Hirano and Kagiura spinoff manga started its new schedule as a monthly serialization in the magazine on January 15.

Harusono had first stated on X/Twitter on January 1 that the manga would be returning this spring as an irregular serialization.

The Sasaki and Miyano manga last published a chapter on February 23 last year. The release of the manga's 10th compiled book volume was also moved from December 2023 to March 2024. Harusono explained that the main reason of the volume's postponed release was their poor health since the end of 2023. Harusono stated that it was taking them a long time to recover, and underestimated the time it would take to complete the work for the volume.

©Shō Harusono, Kadokawa

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline-bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Harusono launched the manga in the pixiv website in 2016. It has inspired a novel by Kotoko Hachijō. The original manga spawned the Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters, which launched in Monthly Comic Gene in 2019. Kadokawa published the spinoff manga's fourth volume in February 2023. Yen Press also releases the manga in English. The spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.

The television anime adaptation of Sasaki and Miyano premiered in January 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . The Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyo-hen (Graduation Chapter) anime film premiered in Japan in February 2023 and screened alongside an anime short adaptation of Hirano and Kagiura .