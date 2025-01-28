Mitsubachi Miyuki's Cheeky Brat Manga Gets 'Wedding' Spinoff Chapter on April 25

23-volume school romance manga ended in 2021

Cheeky Brat

The March 1 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga is getting a side story chapter in the magazine's next issue on April 25. The new story will depict the wedding of Yuki and Naruse.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

I, Yuki, became the basketball team manager for one reason—I had a crush on the captain and wanted to be with him, always. But when Kido-senpai suddenly announced he got a girlfriend, where did that leave me? In the clubroom, crying my eyes out…until this cheeky brat of an underclassman showed up. And now that stupid, pretty playboy, Naruse, seems determined to wiggle his way into every corner of my life…

Miyuki launched the manga in Hana to Yume in January 2014, and ended the series in December 2021. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2022 with a six-page epilogue chapter. Miyuki has also published other short chapters since the manga ended. Yen Press published the 12th volume in November 2024.

Yen Press is also releasing Miyuki's Stray Cat & Wolf and Spring Storm and Monster manga in English. Yen Press released the third volume of Stray Cat & Wolf in May 2024, and the second volume of Spring Storm and Monster on January 21.

