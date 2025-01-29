Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra Anime Unveils Main Cast, Visuals, 2025 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Fehu Kazuno 's Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra : World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin ( Isekai Mokushiroku Mynoghra: Hametsu no Bunmei de Hajimeru Sekai Seifuku ) isekai fantasy light novel series unveiled on Wednesday the main cast, visuals, and 2025 premiere.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 鹿角フェフ・じゅん・マイクロマガジン社／「マイノグーラ」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Toshiki Kumagai as Takuto Ira

Image courtesy of Happinet © 鹿角フェフ・じゅん・マイクロマガジン社／「マイノグーラ」製作委員会

Tomori Kusunoki as Sludge Witch Atou

Image courtesy of Happinet © 鹿角フェフ・じゅん・マイクロマガジン社／「マイノグーラ」製作委員会

Cross Infinite World publishes the series in English and describes the story:

I Reincarnated As The Evil God Of My Favorite Civilization. Takuto Ira succumbed to illness at a young age and ended up reincarnating in a world that resembles the fantasy turn-based strategy game Eternal Nations. Not only did he reincarnate into his favorite game, but as the god who commands the evil civilization Mynoghra. With Mynoghra's beautiful hero unit, Sludge Witch Atou by his side, not even legendarily difficult race traits will stand in the way of restarting their civilization! “Lord Takuto…won't you start over with me?” Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate! A tactical fantasy world is waiting for heroes like you! Join Eternal Nations today!

Kazuno began serializing the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine publishes the light novels with illustrations by Jun, and it released the seventh volume on June 28. Cross Infinite World licensed the series for digital publication in March 2021. The series inspired a manga drawn by Yasaiko Midorihana in 2020, and Kadokawa published the sixth compiled book volume on December 26. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.