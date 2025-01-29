Viz Media's X/Twitter Account Hacked

Viz's hacked account had posted about digital token

© Viz Media

Viz Media

confirmed with ANN on Tuesday that its X/Twitter account has been hacked. The company added that the account is currently being rectified. Viz's X/Twitter account currently has a name that only consists of a period and no profile picture. Since Monday, the account has reposted several posts by the X/Twitter "Safety" and "Engineering" accounts. On Monday, the hacked account had made several posts about cryptocurrency and a "$VIZ" Digital Token, and those posts have since been deleted. Although a $VIZ token exists, it is not affiliated with

Following the post about the digital token, the account has since made one normal post about the Firefly Wedding manga, but it may have been a scheduled post. Viz made the same post on Facebook at that time, and other regular posts have appeared on Viz's Facebook page since Monday.

In a related story, a Crunchyroll spokesperson released a statement to ANN last Friday, stating that it was aware that login credentials for several streaming services, including Crunchyroll , were posted on social media and have resolved the issue. This follows rumors spread on social media last Thursday that many usernames and passwords of Crunchyroll Premium subscribers were allegedly posted on social media.

Viz Media launched its digital manga service Viz Manga in May 2023. The app's catalog includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles. Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

Source: Email correspondence