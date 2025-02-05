Heaven Burns Red Game Gets Stage Play Adaptation in November

The staff for Jun Maeda 's (Kanon, Air, Clannad , Angel Beats! ) Heaven Burns Red game announced on Sunday that the series will get a stage play adaptation in November at the Tokyo Dome City Theater G Rosso.

Image via [[Heaven Burns Red's X/Twitter account] © WFS developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS, VISUAL ARTS/Key

Yostar Games released the game in English in November.

The Heaven Burns Red game launched in February 2022. The game was previously slated to launch in 2020 for iOS and Android devices, but was delayed to mid-2021, and then delayed again to a general 2021 window, before the latest delay to February 2022. The game is available in Japan for iOS, Android, and Steam . The game is Maeda's first completely new game in 13 years.

Yostar describes the game:

Besieged by mysterious life-forms known as "the Phage," Earth teeters on the brink of ruin. All human weaponry proved futile against the Phage's onslaught, and without any means to fight back, humanity has been forced to retreat. Land was forsaken, and nations were erased in the ensuing chaos. Now, over half of the Earth's surface has been lost to the Phage. With little time left and the danger of extinction looming, humans developed a brand-new, ultimate weapon called "Seraph," and those endowed with Seraphim can finally fight against the Phage with vigor. Those who can master their Seraphim are gathered to create a special squadron, becoming humanity's last beacon of hope. They have one thing in common: they are all girls with special talents. Among them stands Ruka Kayamori, poised to throw herself into the war against the Phage.

Kadokawa published the Heaven Burns Red Comic Anthology in September 2023. The comic anthology features a cover illustration by P Goto , and stories from eight manga creators including Juri Misaki and Sakaki Yoshioka . A four-panel manga based on the game launched on Kadokawa 's G's Channel website and on the game's official Twitter account last fall.

Sources: Heaven Burns Red game's X/ Twitter account, Heaven Burns Red stage play's official website via Gamer





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.