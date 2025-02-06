Webtoon, Web Novel Platform Manta Announces New Subscription Tier

New tier to provide access to 300+ subscribed titles, plus 125 Gems monthly

Image courtesy of Manta

Webtoon and web novel platform Manta announced on Tuesday the launch of its Premium subscription plan, set to go live on February 11 at 12:00 a.m. EST. Manta stated new plan aims to expand access to its content library while maintaining flexibility for users who wish to engage with Gem titles.

For US$9.99 monthly, subscribers will have full access to more 300 stories that are already available to regular subscribers, including Manta Originals and a growing selection of licensed titles. Manta Originals — such as Under the Oak Tree, Betrayal of Dignity, and It Was Just a Contractual Marriage — will remain in the subscription library, as they are produced or co-produced by Manta .

Premium subscribers will also receive 125 Gems per month. Users can normally purchase 125 Gems for US$9.99. Manta stated since Gem titles are subject to licensing agreements and cannot be included in the standard subscription, the Premium plan is designed to provide "an affordable and flexible way to access" them. The current standard subscription plan of US$4.99 per month will remain available.

In an e-mail sent to the readers of the platform, Manta stated this new tier supports its long-term commitment to expanding content while maintaining affordability. A promotional offer will accompany the launch, with further details to be announced.

Last September, Manta started releasing webtoon titles on the platform that can only be purchased through the in-service Gems currency. Before that, all webtoons on Manta 's platform were included in Manta 's subscription system. Many subscribers criticized the change at the time.

Manta is owned by the South Korean company RIDI Corporation. Manta also offers English translations of South Korean web novels, but has offered them through Gems only, instead of being part of the webtoon subscription.

Source: E-mail correspondence